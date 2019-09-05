Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)

Rajnath calls for collective international action against terrorism, says it is gravest security challenge for world

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:39 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 5 (ANI): Calling for collective international action to check perpetrators of terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday advocated strong measures against those who support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists.
He was delivering a keynote address at the 'Seoul Defence Dialogue 2019' with the theme, 'Building Peace Together: Challenges and Vision', during his visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK).
"Of the numerous security challenges that the world is facing, the gravest is that of terrorism. No country in the world is safe from terrorism and India has been actively pursuing counter terrorism cooperation bilaterally, regionally and globally through UN and other forum," he said.
The minister said that the world politics today is in a state of flux and this has aggravated global and regional challenges to international peace and security. "New and emerging technologies have impacted the regional as well as global security environment," he said.
"Our region is confronted with numerous traditional and non-traditional security threats such as terrorism, conflicts, transnational crimes, maritime threats, proliferation as well as the challenges of sustainable development, including the lack of energy, low intra-regional trade and lack of connectivity", he added.
Singh emphasised that good relations with neighbours - both immediate and extended - are a priority for India's foreign policy as part of its Neighbourhood First Policy.
"A key feature of India's Neighbourhood First Policy is also its engagement with its neighbours in sub-regional groupings of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), apart from a trilateral maritime co-operation format with Sri Lanka and Maldives to improve Maritime Domain Awareness and co-operation", he said.
The minister expressed India's support for peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearisation through dialogue and diplomacy.
"Our quest for common prosperity and security requires us to evolve a common rules-based order for our region, the Indo-Pacific region. This order must be based on sovereignty and territorial integrity and equality of all nations, irrespective of size and strength. These rules and norms must be based on the consent of all", he said.
"India has strengthened co-operative engagements in the Indo-Pacific region on the basis of the principle of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region, a principle that remains the cornerstone of India's outlook for the Indo-Pacific region," Singh added.
The minister advocated for an open and inclusive architecture for the Indo-Pacific region with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality, equal access to the global commons, freedom of navigation in the seas and in the air and unimpeded commerce, the importance of connectivity, a rules-based order and dialogue as the means to resolve disputes.
"Asia can make 21st century as century of peace and holistic development, where the nations can tackle the common challenges of poverty, disease, illiteracy and terrorism," he said stressing on the five principles of Indian thought - respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace and prosperity - to achieve this goal.
"India and ROK play a stellar role in bringing about peace, progress, prosperity, riding on twin pillars of economic and security partnership," he added.
Earlier in the day, the minister paid homage at the National Cemetery of Korea and the War Memorial. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:02 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for parts of Odisha, Andhra, Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall in South Odisha, South Gujarat, North Konkan and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:55 IST

Three people dead in Ahmedabad building collapse

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Three persons have died in the three-storey building collapse incident which occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:52 IST

Odisha: Dist collectors to stay prepared to tackle flood, water...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner, PK Jena on Thursday issued an advisory to all district collectors to keep administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any flood, waterlogging or landslide situation due to intense rainfall predicted by the weather department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:33 IST

Land degradation affecting livelihood, experts call for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): With land degradation massively affecting livelihood at the local level in all parts of the world, UNCCD has said that 122 countries have committed to set Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets so far.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:12 IST

Chidambaram to be served "roti-dal-sabzi" in Tihar's jail number 7

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will be kept in a separate cell in Tihar jail where he will be served the same food which is provided to all inmates, said Director General of Delhi prisons, Tihar, Sandeep Goel on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:12 IST

Bengaluru court issues summons to Kumaraswamy in land...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A special court here has issued summons to former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to appear for questioning in connection with a land de-notification case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:57 IST

What has happened with Kashmir today, can happen with any state...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that the methods used to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir could be used again by the BJP-led Central government in any state in the country to suit its purpose.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:55 IST

TN: CPI(M) protest against govt, demand facilities for...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a protest on Thursday against the lack of basic facilities in the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:52 IST

Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall for next two days: IMD

Andhra Pradesh [India], Sep 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:51 IST

Landslide on Uttarkashi-Chamba road in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near Nagun barrier on Uttarkashi-Chamba road here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:46 IST

'Over 1 lakh Gorkha members name excluded from NRC final list'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Members of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) on Thursday claimed that the names of more than one lakh Gorkhas belonging to the community are missing from the NRC final list.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:37 IST

NHRC issues notice to Haryana govt, DGP over rape victim's 'suicide'

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to Chief Secretary to the Haryana government and Director General of Police (DGP) asking for a detailed report on the alleged suicide case by a rape victim at the police station.

Read More
iocl