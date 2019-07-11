Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Rajnath emerges as face of BJP's counter-attack in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emerged as the pivot of the government's response to Congress allegations in the Lok Sabha, setting the tempo and lines of the counter-attack with hard-hitting arguments and one-liners.
With Congress seeking to target the government on a range of issues including the political crisis in Karnataka and farmer distress, Singh has sought to take the battle back to the Congress camp.
Rajnath Singh is the Deputy Leader of the House and has been playing the role of senior leader of the treasury benches.
He set the line of BJP's counter to the Congress accusations about his party's involvement in the political crisis in Karnataka where the ruling Congress-JD(S) government is facing a threat to its survival. He sought to put the onus on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned from his post, throwing the party into confusion over the leadership issue.
On Thursday, Singh promptly countered Gandhi when he raised the problem of farmers while accusing the government of "shameful double standards" and lacking a concrete action plan. Gandhi also reminded the government about promises made to farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Singh stated that the distress faced by farmers did not come about in the last four-five years but those who ruled the country for long years were responsible for it.
He also said that Modi government was making efforts to double the income of farmers, had substantially hiked the minimum support price and they were getting Rs 6000 per annum under PM-KISAN scheme.
Singh said the government has done a lot and has to do a lot for farmers and maximum number of suicides had taken place when Congress was in power while these had come down now.
Responding to Congress allegations about Karnataka on Tuesday, Singh had accused the main opposition party of failing to put its own house in order in the southern state and disturbing the proceedings of Parliament.
"Whatever is happening (in Karnataka), it is an internal matter of the Congress. They are unable to put their own house in order and are disturbing the House. This can never be termed right," he said.
He countered the Congress charges on Monday also. "Whatever is happening in Karnataka, our party has nothing to do with it. Our party is fully committed to the dignity of parliamentary democracy," he said.
Singh referred to Gandhi's resignation as party chief after taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections and to his remarks that numerous people would have to made accountable for the loss.
He suggested that senior leaders of the Congress are resigning from their posts as a result of Gandhi's decision and statement. "The process of resignations continues. BJP has nothing to do with it," he said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi countered the Congress attack on Karnataka on Wednesday and took a cue from the lines spoken by Singh.
Singh, 68, who into his third term as a member of Lok Sabha is known for making his point strongly and quickly without being acerbic.
He was Home Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government and has wide legislative experience having been chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Union Minister earlier. He has also been a member of Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha greeted him on his birthday on Wednesday.
Apart from Singh, the previous Lok Sabha saw several BJP leaders taking on the Congress over its political allegations including Arun Jaitley, Ananth Kumar and Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:16 IST

J&K: Pakistan boy's body recovered from Kishenganga river in...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): The body of a minor boy was recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:16 IST

SC decision as per law, Speaker will also follow rules:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hailed the decision of Supreme Court directing 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at his office and said that the Speaker will also go as per rules.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:15 IST

Congress' National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth tenders his resignation

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Rachit Seth, National Media Coordinator of Congress party, tendered his resignation from the post on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:06 IST

Bombay HC dismisses Mallya's plea on confiscation of properties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties by the government agencies in connection with a Rs 9,000-crore money laundering and fraud c

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:02 IST

West Bengal: CID recovers explosive material, detonators in Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized 238 packets each containing 50 kg of ammonium nitrate from an unauthorized storeroom in Rampurhat here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:00 IST

SC cannot give direction to Speaker on resignation of MLAs: Singhvi

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court directed the 10 rebel MLAs to appear before speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in the evening, the Congress contended in the court that it cannot give such a direction to the Speaker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:59 IST

Marginal hike in airfare after suspension of Jet Airways operation: Govt

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI) The government on Thursday admitted that after suspension of Jet Airways operations there was a reduction in capacity in the domestic sectors that led to a marginal hike in airfares.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:57 IST

Operation Thirst: 1,371 arrested for selling unauthorized...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): As many as 1,371 people were arrested and over 69,294 bottles were seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under 'Operation Thirst', an all India drive to crackdown the selling of unauthorised Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:33 IST

CBI raids offices, residence of Indira Jaising, Anand Grover in FCRA case

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and offices of senior Advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:27 IST

After marrying outside caste, BJP MLA's daughter alleges threat...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has claimed a threat to her life from her father after marrying a man outside her caste.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:24 IST

INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea appears before court, accepts pardon

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indrani Mukerjea, who recently turned an approver in the INX Media case, on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here and accepted its pardon in the case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are facing probe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:22 IST

TDP will merge in BJP: former TDP JC Prabhakar Reddy

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): JC Prabhakar Reddy, a former MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said that the Chandrababu Naidu led party will merge into the BJP citing that in politics there are no permanent foes or friends.

Read More
iocl