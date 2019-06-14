Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Rajnath forms committee to work on modalities of revising pension under OROP

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:50 IST

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has constituted a committee to work out the modalities and methodology of the implementation of next revision of pension under One Rank One Pension (OROP), the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the working of DESW including the welfare schemes being extended to the ex-servicemen, widows and dependents. A committee was also constituted today to work out the modalities and methodology of the implementation of the next revision of pension under OROP," the statement said.
All three services will have their representation in the committee which will give its report within a month.
According to the statement, the Defence Minister was briefed by various officials.
"In a free-flowing interaction, Minister expressed his general satisfaction but also gave certain directions to the department and sought a response in a time-bound manner," the statement said.
OROP was implemented by the NDA government during its first term. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:09 IST

KCR is country's most corrupt politician: D Aravind

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Aravind, on Friday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him the "most corrupt politician" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in Vizianagaram factory blast

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed while sixteen others were injured after a blast in a private firm in Bobbili town on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

IAF continues efforts to bring back mortal remains of AN-32...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Air Force continued its efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated AN-32, which crashed in the mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh over 10 days ago.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns murder of UP Bar...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Friday condemned the murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darwesh Singh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Mumbai: Man dies after iron-rod falls on him in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A businessman died after an iron rod fell on him in an under construction building in Parel area here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:35 IST

No response yet from CM : WB Governor Tripathi on ongoing doctors strike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing protest by the medical fraternity in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the matter but has not yet received a response from her.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Doctors' protest: Union Health Min seeks Mamata's intervention,...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to "personally intervene" to resolve the woes of agitating doctors in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:26 IST

Rajnath meets top Army Commanders, lauds 'exceptional...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the top Army Commanders along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Vice Chief Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:26 IST

Naidu to meet floor leaders of Rajya Sabha on June 20

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet floor leaders of Rajya Sabha over lunch at his residence in Delhi on June 20.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:55 IST

Jharkhand: 5 policemen shot dead, CM assures befitting reply

Saraikela (Jharkhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Five policemen were shot dead in Saraikela district here on Friday by Naxals, who also fled with their weapons.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:34 IST

NHRC issues notice to UP DGP over 'brutal assault' of Shamli scribe

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh, taking suo motu cognisance over the reported brutal assault of a TV journalist covering derailment of a goods train in Shamli by GRP personnel on Tuesday night

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:28 IST

SEBI bars NDTV promoters from security markets for 2 years

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday barred NDTV Ltd's three key promoters - Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and their holding firm RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd from accessing the security markets for two years.

Read More
iocl