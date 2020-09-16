Rajnath meets opposition leaders in RS over bills, House likely to discuss economy, GST, NEP

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Issues related to Goods and Services Tax (GST), economy, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) are likely to be discussed in Rajya Sabha with a meeting held on Wednesday between the government and opposition leaders also discussing the bills to be taken up in the Upper House during the monsoon session.

The meeting with floor leaders of parties in Rajya Sabha was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It was attended by Union Ministers including Prahlad Joshi, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's K Keshava Rao and DMK's Tiruchi Siva also attended the meeting.

The sources said the attempt of the government is to reach an understanding with the opposition parties on the bills so that there is not much difficulty in getting them passed in the session called amid COVID-19 restrictions.

They said the meeting discussed bills to be passed on priority and those that can be sent for further scrutiny.

While opposition leaders came dissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting, BJP leaders said it as fruitful and there can be another round of discussions.



"The issues that we could build consensus on for discussion were economy and jobs, GST, National Education Policy," said a leader who participated in the meeting.

Another leader said the Opposition parties conveyed to the government that they were against three bills concerning farmers, which are intended to replace ordinances.

"There was a debate on which bills to be sent to select committee and on issues for short duration discussion. Everything was quid pro quo. They agreed on something in return for other things," the leader said.

He said that the members in the upper House are keen to seek clarifications from Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on his statement tomorrow on the situation on the border with China in eastern Ladakh but there will be little time left.

"He is likely to make a statement around 12 noon. Where would be the time for questions?" he said.

The monsoon session of the Parliament started on Monday with several precautionary measures in view of COVID-19. It is slated to conclude on October 1.

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha are being held from 9 am till 1 pm while that of Lok Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)

