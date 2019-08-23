Rajnath Singh compares BJP's 303 LS members to '3 Nought 3' British rifle

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday compared BJP's 303 members in Lok Sabha to '3 Nought 3' British rifle.

Addressing a gathering an event at the Karyakarta Abhinandan Samaroh, Singh lauded the efforts by BJP workers during the 17th Lok Sabha elections, and said, "You party workers have added a new chapter in the political history of India. BJP won 303 seats alone and you know how powerful is '3 Nought 3' (referring to the British rifle), it means God has given an indication."

Meanwhile, he also said that India is increasing its capabilities on the defence front so that even the most powerful nations in the world cannot threaten the country.

"With each passing day, India is increasing its strength. But we are not doing it to attack any other nation, the only reason why we are doing this is to ensure that even the most powerful nations in the world cannot threaten India," he said.

Earlier today, Singh visited the headquarters of Central Command and 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre and laid wreaths at Smritika, the Central Command War Memorial here in Lucknow Cantonment.

He later on also took part in a 'Bada Khana' (big feast) with the troops where he interacted freely with the personnel. (ANI)

