Rajnath Singh convenes meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary l Affairs

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

The committee, headed by Singh, also includes Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It also includes other senior cabinet ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party and some allies.

The committee is likely to deliberate on the dates of winter session of parliament. (ANI)

