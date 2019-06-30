Rajnath Singh, Jagan Mohan Reddy review progress of infrastructural projects in Andhra

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:48 IST

Assault on officers had become norm in last 15 years in MP: Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): In a veiled reference to previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, state Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that incidents of assault against government officials had become a norm in the last 15 years but had never come to the fore.