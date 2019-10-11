Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the US was one of the most important and trusted partners of India and lauded its role in countering terrorism.

Singh made the remarks during his meeting with US Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan who called on him.

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship.

Singh appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism. "He reiterated Government of India's commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world," the release said.

Terming the US as world's oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India, Singh said that cooperation between two countries has seen tremendous growth in the last five years and expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Defence Ministry officials attended the meeting.

Cruz is Republican Party Senator from Texas and Hassan is a Democratic Party Senator from New Hampshire. (ANI)