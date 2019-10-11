Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File photo

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the US was one of the most important and trusted partners of India and lauded its role in countering terrorism.

Singh made the remarks during his meeting with US Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan who called on him.

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship.

Singh appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism. "He reiterated Government of India's commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world," the release said.

Terming the US as world's oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India, Singh said that cooperation between two countries has seen tremendous growth in the last five years and expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Defence Ministry officials attended the meeting.

Cruz is Republican Party Senator from Texas and Hassan is a Democratic Party Senator from New Hampshire. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:22 IST

RTC row: Dubai-based BJP members stage protest against KCR-led...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dubai staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the issue of the sacking of 48,000 State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:17 IST

Chennai Airport: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 37 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on the Chennai International Airport from two men arrived from Sri Lanka on Friday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:06 IST

Modi's gifts for Chinese President - Annam lamp, Thanjavur painting

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift Nachiarkoil, a six-feet Annam lamp richly coated with gold and a three-feet high Thanjavur painting of dancing Saraswathi to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the second informal summit between the two leaders here

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:03 IST

10 additional companies of CPFs to be deployed in Haryana for...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Haryana has got 10 additional companies of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPFs) to maintain law and order during the Assembly elections in the state on October 1.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:02 IST

Assam Rifles seizes 5kg gold, contraband drugs from Manipur

Manipur (Assam) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles under IGAR (South) recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 90 lakh near Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district and 5 kg of gold worth Rs 1.9 Crores from Moreh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:55 IST

Congress manifesto for Haryana: Free rides for women, farm loan...

Chandigarh [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Free ride for women in Haryana roadways, allowances for unemployment youth, loan waiver of farmers were highlights of the Congress manifesto released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:46 IST

Army Commanders' Conference to be held in Delhi from Oct 14-19

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Army Commanders' Conference is slated to be held in New Delhi from October 14 to 19, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:40 IST

Land deal case: ED arrests 2 associates of Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two persons associated with gangster Iqbal Mirchi in connection with a land deal worth more than Rs 200 crores.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:39 IST

AIIMS finally admits contribution of Japanese doctor in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has finally accepted the significant contribution of renowned Japanese doctor- Dr Takizawa, who was called upon by institute administration to help assist doctors here for the separation of conjoined twins- Jagga and

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:34 IST

Mumbai: Election Commission seizes over Rs 63 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Election Commission officials and police have seized Rs 63.09 lakh suspected cash from two different places in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:32 IST

Man killed in Mushidabad not RSS worker; 2 detained in case: WB Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Friday said that the man who was killed along with family in Murshidabad is not an RSS worker and denied any political angle in the incident calling it a case of "personal enmity."

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:15 IST

Congress complaints to state EC against Himachal Pradesh...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday wrote to the State Election Commission complaining against the Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal for misusing his power during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Pachhad constituency.

Read More
iocl