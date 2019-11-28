Rajnath Singh responds to question on recruitment in Army in LS

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): While responding to a question pertaining to recruitment in Army, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that each year as many as 60,000 both men and women are inducted into the force.

"...Every year in the Indian Army approximately 60,000 people are recruited. It may vary every year...In the last three years it was also 58000 also."

He also added that some relaxation in height and chest has also been given to the candidates belonging to tribal areas.

Talking about the recruitment centers, the Union Minister stated that there are 73 centres across India.

"There are 73 Army recruitment centers in the country. With each recruitment center a certain number of districts are associated," he said.

Today is the eighth day of Parliamentary session and notably, the Question Hour in the lower house began with the question on the issue of recruitment in the army.



Question Hour is usually the first hour of every sitting of the house. Usually, members ask questions and ministers' answers. (ANI)







