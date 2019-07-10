Rajnath Singh reviews recommendations of Task Force of Exports formed to prevent ammunition accidents

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the recommendations of the Task Force of Experts formed to evolve the methodology to prevent ammunition accidents and minimise its effects.

The Task Force was constituted by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, headed by Lt Gen Philip Campose, former Vice Chief of Army Staff and members from the Services, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), DGQA and DRDO.

"Defence Minister emphasised that the safety of the soldiers and the common people are of paramount importance and lauded the efforts of DRDO which has come up with several scientifically designed ammunition storehouses, that prevents loss of life, even if accidents take place," Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The Task Force Chairman, Lt Gen (Retd) Philip Campose explained the causes for ammunition accidents and brought out preventive and mitigative measures.

According to the official statement, the recommendations of the Task Force were appreciated by the Defence Minister who gave directions to expedite implementation. (ANI)