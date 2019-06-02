Rajnath Singh takes charge as Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took charge of his ministry here two days after he was sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the office located in South Block.

Earlier in the day, Singh paid tribute to martyred jawans at the National War Memorial here.

"Paid tributes to the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, at the National War Memorial today. These fallen heroes represent the character of India who has a long history of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. I salute them for keeping India safe," he tweeted after the visit.

Singh handled the Home ministry in the first term of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. BJP president Amit Shah, who has succeeded him, took over as Home Minister today. (BJP)

