Rajnath Singh to fly IAF LCA Tejas in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will fly Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas', an indigenously-built Light Combat Aircraft in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He will fly the twin-seat version of the Tejas combat aircraft at Tamil Nadu's Sulur Air Force Station.

The Tejas is an Indian single-engine, delta wing, multirole light fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

It came from the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme, which began in the 1980s to replace India's ageing MiG-21 fighters. In 2003, the LCA was officially named "Tejas". (ANI)