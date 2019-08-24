Rajnath slams Congress over Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday came down heavily on Congress leaders for not supporting the abrogation of Article 370, alleging that the party always indulged in "vote bank" politics.

"After coming to power Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the one nation, one legislation and one nishan (Symbol)...Why the Congress is opposing it? The party while in power said that article 370 was temporary but never made efforts to remove it...for them, the vote was more important than the country, he said while addressing party workers here.

The Union Minister raked up the issue of Triple Talaq and claimed that Congress did not support Shah Bano due to "politics of appeasement". He lauded the enactment of the triple talaq law.

"Shah Bano went till the Supreme Court to get the justice. But Rajiv Gandhi who was the Prime Minister at that time, because of politics of appeasement, did not follow the court's order and instead amended the law by passing the Bill in Parliament. But, after we came to power, the Triple Talaq Bill was introduced and was passed in Parliament," he said. (ANI)

