Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Rajnath urges French defence industry to make India their production base

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:52 IST

Paris [France], Oct 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India and France intend to explore ways to strengthen their defence industrial partnership.
Addressing the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of French Defence Industries here, Singh called upon the French companies for collaboration to modernise India's shipyards and defence platforms by infusion of technology and asked them to make India its base for production of defence equipment not only for India's large market but also for export to other countries, read a statement.
"We have undertaken significant economic reforms to improve the ease of doing business and opening up the economy for investments. Our Government under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi has opened up defence sector manufacturing to a large extent under the 'Make in India' initiative," Singh said.
The Defence Minister underlined the significance of implementation of a single Goods and Services Tax (GST) across India.
"We have recently reduced our corporate tax significantly. For 'Make in India' in Defence if there is need for further tax rationalisation, it may be considered suitably," Singh said.
Singh applauded the French companies for regularly participating in DefExpos organised in India with great energy and enthusiasm.
He also extended a special invitation to the French firms to participate in DefExpo, which will be held in Lucknow from February 5-8 next year.
"Lucknow happens to be a city of rich culture and heritage and the French people are known to be highly appreciative of great cultures. Lucknow is the capital of Uttar Pradesh which is also a land of new opportunities," he said.
Moreover, the Defence Minister highlighted India's substantial requirement of Aero engines both in civil and military domains. He requested French OEMs to consider exploring development of an Aero-engine complex on government -to- government basis saying French companies could leverage from advantages in India such as low wages and availability of technical manpower, the statement added.
India's Ambassador to France, Vinay Kwatra gave the welcome address. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Barun Mitra also gave a presentation on DefExpo 2020. Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary also addressed the CEOs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:34 IST

Bihar: Vegetable prices soar in Patna as flood hits supply

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Vegetable prices have doubled here due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:30 IST

Rahul Gandhi pleads 'not guilty' in defamation case, seeks...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pleaded not guilty in the defamation case filed against him for his alleged "all thieves share the Modi surname" remark and sought exemption from personal appearance in the case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:18 IST

Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, a look at 'chai pe charcha' and scenic...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held the first of its kind informal summit in Wuhan last year, setting the ball rolling for closer ties which grew from strength to strength in the year leading up to the second edition of the meet, which

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:17 IST

Will PM Modi raise Aksai Chin issue with Xi Jinping? Asks...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A day ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the issue of Aksai Chin with him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:00 IST

SJM to organise nationwide protest against RCEP

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has announced a nationwide protest at all district centres against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:59 IST

UP: Bodies of two drowned during idol immersion in Kharuaon...

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The bodies of the two people who drowned in the local river here during the idol immersion in Kharuaon village of Ghorawal Kotwali area were recovered on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:54 IST

J&K : Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI) : Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:47 IST

Maharashtra elections: Goa CM begins tour of poll-bound state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began his tour to Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:39 IST

Anantapur: 6 injured as bus hits divider, turns turtle

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A private bus carrying 36 passengers met with an accident near Pamurayi village in Anantapuram rural Mandal of Anantapuram district in the wee hours of Thursday. The Hyderabad bound bus overturned at around 3 am after hitting the divider while crossing

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:27 IST

Surat: Political opponents desperate to silence me, says Rahul Gandhi

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pleaded not guilty in a defamation case against him and stated that his political opponents are 'desperate' to silence him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Wearing Xi's masks, around 2000 students welcome Chinese Pres in...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India, around 2000 school students in Chennai wore his masks and made a formation to welcome him in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:15 IST

Andhra: Transport dept seizes 6 pvt buses charging excessive...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In the backdrop of private bus operators allegedly charging excessive fares from passengers, the State Transport Department has been conducting raids since last 5 days, and have registered 495 cases against violators and seized 6 buses, levying a fine of

Read More
iocl