Rajnath's name added to 4 more Cabinet Committees

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:59 IST

3 Kottayam hospitals booked for 'denying' treatment to...

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Kottayam Police has registered a case against three hospitals, including Kottayam Medical College and two other private hospitals after a woman claimed that her father died as he was denied treatment by the three hospitals.