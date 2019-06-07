Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)

Rajnath's name added to 4 more Cabinet Committees

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:10 IST

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The name of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been added to four more Cabinet Committees on Thursday.
After the amended composition, Singh will also be a part of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Investment & Growth as well as Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
Earlier among the eight key Cabinet Committees reconstituted by the Centre, Singh was part of only two Committees i.e. Cabinet Committee on Security and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.
Home Minister Amit Shah finds representation in all of them while Prime Minister is on-board six committees barring Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.
The lone Cabinet Committee having only Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah on board is Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, has been roped-in for six committees i.e. Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is in Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Investment & Growth.
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan is in Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
While Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Minister of Commerce & Industry is on-board five committees i.e. Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.
Interestingly, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles has found a place among Special Invitees in the Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development but has not found a place as a member in any of the eight Committees.
The eight committees which have been reconstituted include - Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
Narendra Modi-led NDA stormed back into power for a second term at the Centre after bagging 353 seats in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament.
Members of the new cabinet took oath on May 30 and were assigned their respective portfolios the next day. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:02 IST

Bihar BJP minister's brother thrashes chemist for 'not standing up'

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], June 07 (ANI): BJP national vice president and former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu was seen thrashing a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah for allegedly not standing up to show him respect.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:59 IST

3 Kottayam hospitals booked for 'denying' treatment to...

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Kottayam Police has registered a case against three hospitals, including Kottayam Medical College and two other private hospitals after a woman claimed that her father died as he was denied treatment by the three hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:30 IST

100 hours on, IAF intensifies search for AN-32 amid adverse weather

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has intensified and expanded search operations for the AN-32 aircraft which went missing on June 3, despite extreme weather and an unfavourable terrain posing a challenge.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:58 IST

Palaniswami clears air on reports of 'rift' in AIADMK-BJP alliance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has refuted reports of an alleged rift between the ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:00 IST

Ganga water to reach residents of Badarpur in a week's time: Kejriwal

Badarpur (New Delhi) [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a padayatra in Badarpur Assembly constituency told residents of the area that they will start getting Ganga water within a week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:00 IST

People should rise in protest against Cong govt: Pragya Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Lashing out at the ruling Congress government in the state, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Thursday said people should rise in protest against it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:43 IST

DMK slams govt as Chennai braces for major water crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 7 (ANI): DMK leader Annadurai Saravanan slammed the AIADMK government in the state for its inability to solve the impending water crisis in the city and the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:43 IST

Andhra politicians offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): YSR Congress party MP M Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy, former TDP leader and ex-minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu all offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:29 IST

Shivamogga: Planting trees amid water crisis is 'illogical',...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Amidst prevailing water crisis in Shivamogga district, environmentalists in the area termed the district forest administration's action of planting one lakh saplings on the occasion of World Environment day 'illogical' as the monsoon is delayed in the stat

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:13 IST

12 Cong MLAs meet Telangana Speaker to join TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): In another blow for Congress in Telangana, 12 of its MLAs on Thursday met Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and sought merger of the group with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:13 IST

Andhra CM appeals to officials to help in cleaning mechanism in...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to irrigation officials to help the new government in cleaning mechanism in irrigation projects.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:13 IST

Will approach HC then SC and also go on fast starting June 8:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Soon after 12 Congress MLAs met Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy seeking merger of the group with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party will be heading to the

Read More
iocl