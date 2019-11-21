Rajnikanth by 'miracle' meant AIADMK coming to power in 2021 again: CM Palaniswami

Thoothukudi(Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that veteran actor and politician Rajnikanth meant by ensuring a huge 'miracle' that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will win the 2021 state assembly elections.

"I think by a miracle he (Rajinikanth) meant that AIADMK is again going to come to power in 2021. After 2021 State Assembly Elections, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is going to be an AIADMK's person," he said while addressing media at the Thoothukudi Airport here.

He further said that it is not big news that Rajnikanth's and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan are joining hands but just "media hype".

"Only the media is making it big that Rajini and Kamal are joining hands. As of now, Rajinikanth has not even started his own party. First, let him start his party then I will comment on him," he said.

He also assured that AIADMK and BJP will stand together in the 2021 elections also as they had in parliamentary elections.

Earlier today, Rajnikanth had said that the people of Tamil Nadu will ensure huge 'miracle' in 2021 assembly elections.

Rajnikanth's comment came a day after Haasan reiterated that he may join hands with actor Rajinikanth if the need arises. (ANI)