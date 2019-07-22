Rajouri: Brothers of slain rifleman Aurangzeb join Indian Army

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Shabbir, brothers of slain Army rifleman, Aurangzeb on Monday joined the Indian Army during the enrolment parade of 100 new recruits here.

"After our training, we will fight against terrorism and will take revenge for our martyred brother Aurengzeb. Today we feel proud on joining the Indian army and are proud of our country," Tariq told reporters here.

Shabbir agreed with his brother's statements and expressed he was eager to serve the country. Both their parents were also present in the function and expressed happiness with their sons' decision.

Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14 last year. The deceased Army man was proceeding towards his home for the festival of Eid, when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle. After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir police had launched a massive manhunt.

Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and was posted in Shopian district.

Following Aurangzeb's demise, his family had made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

The Army conducted the enrolment parade of 100 new recruits in a unique initiative by the 156 Infantry Battalion of Territorial army under the Aegis of HQ CIF (R).

The 100 candidates were selected out of over 11 thousand who participated in the recruitment rally held last month. Candidates from Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi district participated in the rally. (ANI)

