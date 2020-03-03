Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday amid ruckus by the Opposition over the violence in North-East Delhi. The Opposition demanded that the House discuss the issue of violence without further delay.

According to sources, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Tuesday was chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. During the meeting, Naidu agreed to the demand of Opposition leaders to discuss the violence that took place in North East Delhi. He assured the committee members that the discussion would be held, but first, there was a need to restore normalcy in the entire area.

Naidu also informed the BAC members that yesterday he had called the Commissioner of Delhi Police, who briefed him about the current situation in the violence-affected area.

"The Government is ready to consider the Opposition's demand for a debate on the violence in North-East Delhi. But the Government does not want a war of words in the current situation. So, the first priority of the Government is to calm the situation in Delhi and after that, there will be a debate on it," Govt sources told ANI

Harivansh Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha again appealed today to all the MPs to allow the house to function and focus on routine work as Naidu had already announced that the discussion would be held on Delhi Violence, for which he would decide the date and time later.

The ruckus by the Opposition continued despite Deputy Chairman's appeal. So the Deputy Chairman adjourned the house till 11 AM tomorrow. (ANI)

