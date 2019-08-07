Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after witnessing record business during the session with the Upper House passing 32 bills as against 35 in the Lok Sabha.

In his valedictory address, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hailed the cooperation between the treasury and the opposition benches and said negative coverage of the proceedings has almost vanished for the time being.

"The disruption has substantially reduced. Let us not return to disruption. The people have to see what functional Parliament means. Members can now go back with a smile on their face," he said.

Naidu stated the House passed 32 Bills including Triple Talaq Bill and resolution and bills related to Jammu and Kashmir as against 35 in the Lok Sabha terming it the best session in the last 13 years.

He congratulated Deputy Chairman Harivansh and for the panel of Vice-Chairmen, the Secretary-General, and staff for the successful conduct of the proceedings.

The House earlier paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS following a deterioration in her health. (ANI)

