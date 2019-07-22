Parliament of India (File photo)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by opposition

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:30 IST

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI) The proceedings of Rajya Sabha were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after Congress and other opposition parties created ruckus over various issues including crisis in Karnataka, Sonbhadra killings and mob lynching.
As soon as the House met after the first adjournment, the opposition members trooped near Chairman's podium and started sloganeering.
The Congress members were seeking to raise the issue of Karnataka, while the Trinamool Congress members were wanting to raise the issue of politicians being stopped from meeting kin of Sonbhadra firing victims in Uttar Pradesh.
Amid the din, Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to conduct the Question Hour. As the opposition members were shouting slogans against the government, BJP's Anil Baluni and Rakesh Singh asked their supplementary questions. Union Minister Babul Supriyo responded to it but his voice could not be heard.
The Deputy Chairman urged the agitating members to go back to their seats. As his pleas went unheeded, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.
Earlier, when the House met for the day, the opposition members were on their feet.
Congress's B K Hariprasad had given notice seeking an adjournment of the business to take up the issue of Constitutional crisis in Karnataka while Trinamool members sent a similar notice over killings in Sonbhadra. Some opposition members had given notices of adjournment over the incidents of mob lynching in Bihar and Jharkhand.
Soon after the House mourned the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and listed official papers laid on the table of the House, the Congress and other opposition members sought to raise their issues but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected them.
"The Karnataka issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Both sides are in the court. How can you discuss it in the House? The House cannot discuss it," he said.
The opposition members stormed into the well of the House and started raising slogans.
The Chairman urged the agitating members to maintain order in the House as there were several members who have given notices to raise the issues related to public importance.
But the members did not pay heed. Naidu had then adjourned the House till 12 noon. (ANI)

