Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar on Trump's mediation claim

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Tuesday following uproar by Opposition MPs demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on US President Donald Trump's claim that India requested him to mediate in the Kashmir issue.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House after MPs raised slogans demanding a response from the Prime Minister.

The Opposition's parliamentarians were seeking a reply by Modi in Parliament over the issue as Trump claimed Modi had requested him to meditate on the long-pending issue during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

The House was earlier adjourned till 12 pm following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on the US President's claim.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi," Jaishankar told the Upper House amid thumping of tables by treasury benches.

During a meeting with Khan, Trump had said, "So I was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, would you actually like to be a mediator or arbitrator? Did I say, where? He said Kashmir because this has been going for many, many years. I was surprised at how long it has been going on."

(ANI)