Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned Rajya Sabha till 2 pm. Photo/RSTV
Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned Rajya Sabha till 2 pm. Photo/RSTV

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar on Trump's mediation claim

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:03 IST

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Tuesday following uproar by Opposition MPs demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on US President Donald Trump's claim that India requested him to mediate in the Kashmir issue.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House after MPs raised slogans demanding a response from the Prime Minister.
The Opposition's parliamentarians were seeking a reply by Modi in Parliament over the issue as Trump claimed Modi had requested him to meditate on the long-pending issue during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.
The House was earlier adjourned till 12 pm following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on the US President's claim.
"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi," Jaishankar told the Upper House amid thumping of tables by treasury benches.
During a meeting with Khan, Trump had said, "So I was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, would you actually like to be a mediator or arbitrator? Did I say, where? He said Kashmir because this has been going for many, many years. I was surprised at how long it has been going on."
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:08 IST

UP: Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq, forcing for...

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A woman named Rabiya Rao in her complaint with the District Magistrate (DM), Saharanpur, has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq and forcing her to marry either his brother or his uncle. A case has been registered in this matter by the DM.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:05 IST

Charge-sheet in Payal Tadvi suicide case to be filed today or...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Raja Thakre on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that the charge sheet in Payal Tadvi suicide case would be filed either today or on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:57 IST

LK Advani pays tribute to Tilak on 163rd birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani paid tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:51 IST

JNU sedition case: Police granted time till Sept 18 to obtain...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Delhi Police was on Tuesday granted time till September 18 to obtain the requisite sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute former Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:47 IST

India rejects Trump's claim of Modi seeking mediation on Kashmir issue

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India today rejected in Parliament US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a request to him for mediation in the Kashmir issue with Pakistan and stuck to the country's position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are resolved

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:47 IST

Weak Foreign Ministry denial won't do: Rahul seeks PM's response...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Soon after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement in Parliament on US President Donald Trump's claim regarding the Kashmir issue, Rahul Gandhi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify on the matter, stating that a "weak Foreign Ministry

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:47 IST

Terror funding case: NIA raids house of bizman Ghulam Ahmad Wani...

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a raid at the residence of businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani in Achgoza Keller area on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:41 IST

Rebel MLAs have full protection against disqualification: Rohatgi

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing rebel Karnataka MLAs, on Tuesday said they enjoy protection from the Supreme Court against disqualification and they were free to participate or not in the proceedings in the Assembly during the trust vote.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:40 IST

Karnataka Speaker has acted in most partisan manner: Union...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday accused Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar of acting in the "most partisan manner" and deliberately delaying the trust vote to help Congress-JDS government stay afloat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:36 IST

Clear the air on Trump's statement: Oppn to PM

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Opposition on Tuesday created uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "clear the air" regarding US President Donald Trump's statement over the Kashmir issue by addressing both the houses of the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:33 IST

New Delhi: Air force officer registers FIR, alleges online fraud...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader was allegedly duped by an online fraudster, who posed as an Army official, to the tune of Rs.75,000.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:21 IST

Centre planning competition among states to encourage water conservation

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The government is planning to conduct a competition among states to encourage water conservation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl