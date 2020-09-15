Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow.

On the second day of the Monsoon session, discussions were held over amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934, among other important issues in the Upper House.

During the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan launched a veiled attack on actor turned politician Ravi Kishan for stating that "drug addiction is in the film industry."



"Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. They bite the hands that feed them," Bachchan said.

She stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

