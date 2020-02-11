Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 2

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI) The upper house of parliament- Rajya Sabha, has been adjourned till March 2, after the culmination of first phase of the Budget session.

The second phase of Parliament's budget session will commence from March 2.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha was also adjourned till March 2.

The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in Parliament.

In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

