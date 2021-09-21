Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-polls from Assam.

He was accompanied by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, General Secretary of BJP BL Santhosh among others who helped me get ahead with the procedure of filing the nomination and for giving me the opportunity to represent the party at Rajya Sabha. I hope that the public of Assam will give me their blessings and support. It is because of the people of Assam that I have got the chance to serve my nation," Sonowal said while talking to the media.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named Sonowal as its candidate for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam.

In Assam, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker.

Bypolls will be held on October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

