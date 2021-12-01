Rajya Sabha faces 2nd adjournment till 2 pm amid ruckus over suspension of 12 MPs

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus over suspension of 12 Members of the House for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session.

As the House assembled after the first adjournment, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge requested the chair to seek attention over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Seeking permission to the Chair to speak only for three minutes, Kharge said: "On behalf of opposition parties, I will seek the attention of the House over suspension of 12 members."

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected his plea, saying "he cannot allow speaking on the matter as the issue has already been discussed in a meeting yesterday and decision has been taken".

Meanwhile, Opposition party members including Congress, DMK, AAP and Left stood on their seats and a heated argument started. TRS members trooped into the well sloganeering and showing placard raising its demand on national policy on food grains procurement.

Amid the din, Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday also faced a similar protest by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Members of the House.



Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Nadu on Tuesday had said that the suspension of these members was "in order to protect the democracy" and that "it was the decision of the House and not of the Chair".

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalization) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon following opposition parties' uproar on various issues when the Rajya Sabha Chairman adopted the motion moved by the government regarding the selection of one member from amongst the Members of the Upper House to be a member of Court of the University of Allahabad.

Soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 am, papers were laid on the table and 10 reports of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change were tabled.

Besides, six reports of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Communications and Information Technology (2021-2022), and three reports of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers were also tabled. (ANI)

