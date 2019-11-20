Rajya Sabha: Jaya Bachchan requests revision of Transgender Persons Bill

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday requested for the revision of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill while addressing the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking on the bill in the Upper House, Jaya said, "I have certain reservations. The certification itself is discrimination, it is the humiliation of a human being. From face and nature, they are not different from us. What is the need to humiliate them like this that you have to go and tell a committee that you are a transgender? Can't segregate them this way."

"Bill doesn't pay attention to sensitive details. A person can forcibly be made into transgender. Let the bill please go for a revision," she added. (ANI)

