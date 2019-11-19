Rajya Sabha passes Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Parliament on Tuesday passed the Jallianwalla Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with a voice vote following a reply by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.

Lok Sabha had passed the bill in the last session.

The bill seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member in a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to make the body "apolitical".

In the existing Act, there is a provision for the representation of a single national political party. Deletion of the party-specific member from the Trust will make it apolitical. The proposed amendment ensures representation of the Opposition Party in the Trust and will empower the government to terminate and replace a Trustee to participate in the functioning of the Trust or for any other reason. (ANI)

