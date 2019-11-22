The Indian Parliament.
Rajya Sabha refers surrogacy regulation bill to select committee

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:49 IST

New Delhi[India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to a select committee of the House for more scrutiny.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday, moved a motion referring to the bill, which seeks to prohibit commercial surrogacy, to the select committee.
During the discussion on the bill on Wednesday, members from Congress and some other opposition parties had demanded the government to send the bill for wider consultations.
The panel will submit its report by the last day of the first week of the next Parliament Session. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:07 IST

Lok Sabha members call for time-bound action plan to fight air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Members of the Lok Sabha expressed serious concern on the air quality in Delhi and several other cities in the country and called for a concerted action plan that includes tough timelines, maximum use of technology and support to farmers to stop stubble burning.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:41 IST

Mullaperiyar safe but Centre has no objection if Kerala, TN want new dam

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala's Idukki district is safe, but if Tamil Nadu and Kerala want to construct a new dam in agreement with each other, the Central government will have no objection, said Minister for Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Congress plans to expand its base among NGOs, civil society

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to expand its support base, the Congress has asked its state units to name three party workers who will be contacting various social organisations including NGOs.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:22 IST

Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has put future of JNU at stake: JNUTA

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has put the future of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at stake by violating the university Act, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) told the High Powered Committee (HPC) of Ministry of Human Resource Development here on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:17 IST

Uttarakhand: Aayush college students strike demanding fee...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The students of different Aayush colleges here continued their strike for the 53rd day on Thursday while reiterating that it will not end till demands are met including a rollback of the fee hike by the administration and authorities' as compliant with Hig

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:17 IST

Rajnikanth by 'miracle' meant AIADMK coming to power in 2021...

Thoothukudi(Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that veteran actor and politician Rajnikanth meant by ensuring a huge 'miracle' that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will win the 2021 state assembly elections.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:17 IST

Agencies supplying drinking water must ensure quality: Consumer...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The agencies engaged in the supply of water to households in the towns, cities, and villages spread across the country should ensure that the water being supplied is safe for drinking purpose, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:14 IST

Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Lucknow from Friday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Defence Minister and Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh will leave for his constituency on a three-day visit tomorrow.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:14 IST

Vikas Swarup takes charge as Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup assumed charge as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs here on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:14 IST

Chhattisgarh govt to develop prime places on Ram Van Gaman Path...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Government on Thursday announced that it will develop important places on the 'Ram Van Gaman Path' as tourist spots, said Ravindra Choubey, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:10 IST

Sahasrabuddhe-led BJP panel to probe Punjab Dalit killing

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP has set up a panel of three MPs led by its national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe to enquire into killing of a Dalit man in Changaliwala village, Sangrur, Punjab.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:03 IST

J-K: Police arrest terrorist intimidating locals in Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate involved in threatening and intimidating locals.

