Rajya Sabha refers surrogacy regulation bill to select committee

New Delhi[India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to a select committee of the House for more scrutiny.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday, moved a motion referring to the bill, which seeks to prohibit commercial surrogacy, to the select committee.

During the discussion on the bill on Wednesday, members from Congress and some other opposition parties had demanded the government to send the bill for wider consultations.

The panel will submit its report by the last day of the first week of the next Parliament Session. (ANI)

