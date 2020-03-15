Rajya Sabha sees 82.6 % productivity in second week of budget session's second part

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): After a mere 9.5 per cent productivity during the first week of the second part of the budget session, Rajya Sabha saw productivity of 82.6 per cent during the second week.

Three days of sitting were scheduled to be held in the second week and the House sat for 13 hours and 38 minutes against the scheduled 16 hours and 30 minutes.

A Rajya Sabha release said the House lost 5 hours and 51 minutes. However, it sat extra and skipped lunch for 3 hours and 58 minutes resulting in an effective loss of only 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Among the bills passed were Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Mineral (Laws) Amendment Bill, 2019 during the week. The two bills will replace ordinances. (ANI)

