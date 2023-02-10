Rajya Sabha sees adjournments as BJP members protest against opposition ruckus

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha faced adjournments on Thursday with BJP members protesting against the constant sloganeering by opposition members during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

The House was first adjourned till 4:30 pm following noisy scenes. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar asked members to maintain decorum as the House took up discussion on the union budget.

BJP members, objecting to the conduct of opposition members, raised "Modi, Modi" slogans.

BJP members continued their protest when the House reassembled. The House was adjourned till 5:15 pm and later for the day.

During Prime Minister's speech, several opposition members resorted to shouting slogans against the government, demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. (ANI)