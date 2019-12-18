Rally against CAA to be held in Chennai on Dec 23, says MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday said that a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be held in Chennai on December 23, after the all-party meeting chaired by him earlier today.

"We had a party meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act, brought by the central government. We passed a resolution for its revocation. We will hold a rally in Chennai against this Act on 23rd December," Stalin told reporters here after the meeting.

He also attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the CAA stating that Palaniswami was ready to follow whatever the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would say.

"Palaniswami's party AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have supported the CAA, the people will not forget their act. The Chief Minister is ready to implement whatever Modi and Amit Shah says," Stalin said.

He also urged all political parties, students, and youth to join the protest rally to be held on December 23.

The all-party meeting chaired by Stalin was attended by representatives from MDMK, VCK among other parties. (ANI)

