Ram Madhav extends Independence Day greetings from Ladakh

Ladakh [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Madhav, who is also the party's in-charge of the northeast states, celebrated Independence Day here on Thursday. He unfurled the National Flag at BJP office in Leh today morning.

"This Independence Day is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory status (for Ladakh). I am happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the Union Territory of Ladakh," he said while speaking to media.

Notably, Madhav was accompanied by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal during the Independence Day celebration in the region. He was welcomed by scores of BJP workers after reaching Leh.

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

