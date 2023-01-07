"Ram mandir being built on land of hatred," says RJD leader Jagdanand Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 7 (ANI): After Union Home Minister's recent announcement that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 1 next year, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president kicked up a row by alleging that the temple is being built on "the land of hatred".

RJD state president Jagdanand Singh took a potshot at the union minister stating that they believed in in "Hey Ram" and not in "Jai Shri Ram", targeting the BJP.

"Ram Temple is being built on the land of hatred. Ram cannot be imprisoned in a magnificent palace. We are the people who believe in 'Hey Ram' and not 'Jai Shri Ram'," Singh said on Friday a day after the Union Home Minister's announcement on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Taking a jibe at Shah, Singh asked whether Lord Ram now sits in temples away from the hearts of the people.



"Will Ram only belong to the temple now? Will Ram not belong to the country now? In India, Ram cannot be snatched from the hearts of the people and made to sit only in a luxurious building made of stones?" Singh said. "Shri Ram is neither in Ayodhya nor in Lanka, but Shri Ram is in Shabri's cottage," he added.

Addressing a rally in Tripura's Sabroom where the Assembly election is due in March, Shah Thursday criticised the Congress and Rahul over the temple issue and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting its construction.

"Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts. After the Supreme Court verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple. PM Modi performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' and began the construction of the temple," Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in South Tripura.

He took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the 2019 election campaign. "During the 2019 election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to say "mandir wahi banaenge...taarikh nahi bataenge" (we will make the temple, but won't tell the date)". Today, Rahul Gandhi and everybody should hear that a huge and sky-high temple will be ready for the people in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024," said Shah.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple has been going on. (ANI)

