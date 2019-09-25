INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala (File photo)
INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala (File photo)

Ram Rahim's followers were protesting in 'democratic' manner: Abhay Chautala

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Ahead of Haryana assembly elections, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday brought up the matter pertaining to 2017 Panchkula violence and said that the followers of jailed self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh were protesting in a "democratic" manner.
Chautala also alleged that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar failed to maintain the law and order situation in Haryana which led to the killing of 48 people in the violence that erupted soon after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in rape cases.
Expressing his sympathy towards the followers of Ram Rahim, Chautala tweeted in Hindi, "When the Dera chief was convicted, it is obvious that his followers were in pain. They were protesting in a democratic manner. People should have made talked to and then sent back. Instead of being sent back, 48 people were killed. The people of Haryana will reply to this misrule."
This comes merely a few days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the assembly elections in Haryana to be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.
Over 41 people were killed in the Panchkula violence and dozens, including police and civilians, were injured after thousands of Dera followers indulged in violence on August 25, 2017, following the conviction of Ram Rahim in two different rape cases.(ANI)

