Ramcharitmanas remark: Bihar minister "playing on BJP's agenda", says JD-U's Upendra Kushwaha

Patna (Bihar)[India], January, 14 (ANI): Slamming Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar for his Ramcharitmanas remark, senior J(D)U leader Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said the RJD leader is "playing on BJP's agenda," as it will benefit the saffron party.

Chandrashekhar on Wednesday stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

"The statement will directly benefit BJP. The topic he spoke on is an agenda of BJP. Speaking on BJP's agenda means playing on their pitch. If we play there, who will benefit? BJP," Kushwaha told ANI today.

Kushwaha said the RJD should take action against its minister as he has even refused to budge from his controversial statement, which will harm "our agenda of social justice and secularism."

"Our agenda is social justice, secularism, development and the work of the CM all these years...RJD said that they stand with Chandrashekhar's remark. What does this mean? Cognisance of the matter should be taken, it is needed," he said.



Speaking to media persons on Friday, Chandrashekhar said, "How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?..."

The RJD should take such action so that no other person should talk like this again, the JD(U) leader said.

"The RJD MLA has also made a personal attack on Nitish Kumar continuously and is still speaking, like abusing towards the Chief Minister," he alleged.

Kushwaha also alleged that people keep saying "RJD needs some help from the central government so that they get relief in some cases, and the BJP also needs political benefits, so both are working for each other."

" People of RJD are engaged in such work which is benefiting BJP, so naturally there is a doubt in the mind of the people that somewhere there is some 'mili bhagat' (collusion) between the two parties (BJP & RJD)," he further claimed.

He also said that the JD(U) is "getting weak" and naturally any person associated with the party will be worried.

"Everyone knows that the party has become weak as compared to earlier, but it has to be strengthened, it will be discussed in the party," the JD(U) leader said. (ANI)

