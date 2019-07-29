Ramesh Bais takes charge as Governor of Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 29 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Tripura Ramesh Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Sanjoy Karol on Monday at the Darbar Hall of old Raj Bhavan here.

Bais, a former Minister in late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh, took oath as the 18th Governor of Tripura.

Later speaking to reporters, Governor Bais said: "The President of India has given me a big responsibility and I shall try my best to work for the development of Tripura during my tenure."

He added: "I shall, along with the Chief Minister, try to find out the problems of the state and solve them at the earliest."

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with his Cabinet colleagues, several MLAs, and top officials were present during the oath-taking function.

The Chief Minister said: "I think his experience as an MP for seven times, Minister and organiser of the party will largely benefit the government, which is comparatively new and inexperienced."

"He can also help in moving the state in the direction of becoming a model state," he said. (ANI)

