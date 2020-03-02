Ramesh Chennithala demands CBI probe into misuse of funds for police modernisation

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged misuse of funds for modernisation of the police force.

"We demand a CBI probe into the misuse of funds meant for modernisation of police force unveiled by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)," Chennithala told reporters here.

"DGP Lokanath Behra is a senior IPS officer. A crime branch probe by a junior officer will not yield any results. There is corruption to the tune of Rs 350 crore. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to protect the DGP," the senior Congress leader alleged.

Chennithala further alleged that a private company was given permission to operate out of police headquarters.

"A CBI probe should cover the 9 points raised by the opposition in the Assembly regarding corruption in the Home Department in the purchase of equipment," he said.

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a comprehensive probe by the Crime Branch has been initiated regarding the missing rifles and live cartridges that was flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The CAG had found that 25 INSAS rifles and 12,000 cartridges were missing from the armoury of the SAP battalion in Thiruvananthapuram. It had also said that fake bullet casings were placed by police to cover up the missing bullets. (ANI)

