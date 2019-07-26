Ramesh Pokhriyal takes metro to visit to inaugurate NTCE building in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday morning took the metro to reach Dwarka where he participated in a function to inaugurate a building of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The minister boarded the metro from Shivaji Stadium station to reach Dwarka.

During his journey, he also interacted with several CRPF personnel deployed at the metro station.

"Felt proud to see the hard work and dedication of @CISFHQrs personnel as I travelled in Delhi Metro today for inaugurating the new NTCE building in Dwarka. I salute the forces for protecting millions of people in the country," tweeted Pokhriyal. (ANI)

