Abdullah Azam (son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan) & his supporters arrested by police for violating section 144
Abdullah Azam (son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan) & his supporters arrested by police for violating section 144

Rampur: Azam Khan's son arrested for violating section 144

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:36 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP MP Azam Khan was on Thursday arrested by UP police for allegedly violating section 144.
Abdullah was protesting along with his supporters when the police took them in custody.
The district administration had imposed section 144 in the district, which prohibits an assembly of more than five people.
Before the arrest, Abdullah spoke to reporters and said, "We are fighting for our rights. This is injustice. People are being framed in false cases. There is no law and order in the state."
Earlier in the day, police had stopped Samajwadi Party workers in Moradabad who were proceeding towards Rampur with their leader, Dharmendra Yadav for a show of strength for party leader Azam Khan and his son after police carried out raids at Jauhar University earlier this week.
On Tuesday, police carried out a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.
The search was conducted at Mumtaz Central Library of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Azam Khan is the Chancellor.
Police claimed to have recovered more than 2500 expensive books, stolen furniture and manuscripts so far.
According to police, an FIR was lodged at Thanaganj police station, claiming that several expensive books and manuscripts were stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes in the city.
Four people working at the library were taken to the police station for questioning. (ANI)

