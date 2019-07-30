Rampur: BJP leader files FIR against Abdullah Azam Khan for allegedly 'fabricating documents' for passport

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): BJP leader Akash Saxena filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of senior SP leader Azam Khan, here for the alleged discrepancy in age proof documents submitted for the passport.

"Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Mohammad Azam Khan, resident of Jail Road, police station Rampur, has used false and fabricated documents and details to get his passport made," the FIR filed against Abdullah on July 25 read.

Azam Khan is the SP MP from Rampur while his son Abdullah represents the Suar constituency as an MLA.

The FIR mentions that there is a difference between the date of birth mentioned in Abdullah's educational certificates and passport.

"Abdullah Azam Khan's date of birth in educational certificates from High School, B Tech and M Tech is January 1, 1993. While in the passport the DOB mentioned is September 30th, 1990. The passport is used for financial gains through trade and business-related foreign tours and is also used as an identity proof in various positions," it read.

"Abdullah providing false information for getting the passport made and then misusing it is punishable under Section- 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section- 121 (1) A under the Passport Act. Therefore, it is important to take legal action, recover and cancel the passport from his possession," the FIR adds.

Abdullah had earlier got into a controversy when in a veiled jibe at BJP leader and former actress Jaya Prada he said, we want both "Ali and Bajrang Bali," but not "Anarkali" during the Lok Sabha campaigns in April this year.(ANI)

