Rampur by-poll: Samajwadi Party's Tazeen Fatima leading with over 6,000 votes

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party's candidate from Rampur Assembly constituency by-election, Tazeen Fatima is leading with 6364 votes after the second round of counting.



Fatima, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.



By-elections to the Rampur Assembly seat, considered an SP bastion, were necessitated after Azam Khan won the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency earlier this year.



Fatima is pitted against BJP's Bharat Bhooshan for the seat. (ANI)