Rana Ayyub case: Investigation needs to be done on misuse of donations, says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Following the Enforcement Directorate's attaching assets of journalist Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said an investigation needs to be done as there might be a misuse of donations collected in the name of needful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena MP said, "I think the investigation is coming against the backdrop of a lot of complaints. Money was given to a particular account for social work at the time of COVID. Unfortunately, that has been underutilized or not utilized at all. So I think it becomes imperative that investigation needs to be done because the money was received with the expectation that it will go out to the right people during COVID."



"During the COVID pandemic, a lot of people were living without an income. The donation was collected in the name of the people who suffered the most during the COVID pandemic. Now if the money is misused then, an investigation is certainly should be conducted," Chaturvedi added.

Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached Rs 1.77 crore of Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case. According to an official, Ayyub allegedly utilized the parts of donations meant for three campaigns, for personal expenses.

"She allegedly did not utilize donations meant for three campaigns for the right purpose. Parts of donations were allegedly used for personal expenses," said the ED official. (ANI)

