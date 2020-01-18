Ranchi court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): A Ranchi civil court has issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a complaint was filed in the court over his "Modi is thief" remark.

Gandhi had made the purported remarks during a rally in March last year.

Gandhi has been asked to appear before the court on February 22. The court had earlier issued summons to him to appear on January 18. (ANI)

