Randeep, Babita, Aditya Thackeray among candidates to file nomination for assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Candidates for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, including from Congress and BJP, filed their nominations on Thursday, the penultimate day for filing nominations, with many of them going to the election office with their supporters in a procession.
In Haryana, 475 nomination papers have been filed by the candidates in 22 districts in the state.
Among those who filed the nominations in the state were Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and BJP candidate Babita Phogat.
Both Surjewala and Phogat pointed to the gathering in their support to express confidence about their victories.
"Thanks to all residents of Kaithal. The number of people who have gathered show that work shows and people value it," he said in a tweet.
Phogat said in a tweet that enthusiasm of people was to be seen when she filed her nomination. Among those present were BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.
In a release Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said that five nomination papers have been filed from Kalka, four from Panchkula, two from Nariangarh, nine from Ambala City, four from Mullana, ten each from Sadhaura and Jagadhari, five from Yamunanagar, three from Radaur, nine from Ladwa, four from Shahbad, six from Thanesar and three from Pehowa.
In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray filed his nomination from Worli in Mumbai.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar also filed his nomination from Karjat-Jamkhed.
Ramesh Bagwe of Congress filed his nomination from Pune Cantonment. Another party candidate Arvind Shinde filed nomination from Kasba Peth seat in Pune. Vishal Dhanawade, a Shiv Sena rebel, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Kasba Peth.
Mukta Tilak, who belongs to the family of Lokmanya Tilak and is Mayor of Pune, filed her candidature as BJP candidate from the seat.
Voting in two states will take place on October 21 and counting on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:06 IST

