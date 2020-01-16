Randeep Surjewala questions Centre over arrested DSP Davinder Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): After suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday asked government to answer - "who is Davinder Singh, what is his connection to Hizbul and other Jammu and Kashmir terrorists".

"For how long has he (Davinder Singh) been acting as a conduit for Jammu and Kashmir terrorists as also may be another terror factory. Was not Singh connected to the 2001 and what is his connection, if at all, to the 2001 Parliament attack?" Surjewala asked the Central government.

"What is Singh's connection to Pulwama attack where over 42 jawans lost their life..... where Singh was Deputy SP. He admitted that he was bringing two terrorists and one conduit in his car to Delhi, which police and government now say in lieu of Rs 12 lakh. I find the story preposterous and I find this explanation as hogwash," he said.

He alleged that there is a larger conspiracy, asking at whose orders was Singh acting and bringing terrorists to Delhi.

"Are there any people who are in echelons of power who are involved with him? Is there is a larger conspiracy, is he the only a small pawn or a carrier in the larger conspiracy that is unleashed," he asked.

The Congress leader said that these are all questions that the Home Minister and the Prime Minister need to answer for Singh cannot be a "standalone carrier carrying terrorists to Delhi" for the possible attack on the January 26 function. "So, what is this conspiracy is what the nation wants to know," he said.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General on Wednesday met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of a case related to Singh.



The investigation of the case has been handed over to NIA, sources claimed.



The sources further said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.



The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with the terrorists.



The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the source further added.



Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted a vehicle on Sunday and arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh along with two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists while they were travelling together. (ANI)

