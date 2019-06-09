Rape of minor is rape, but rape of married woman is different: UP Minister Tiwari

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Water Resources, Forest and Environment Minister Upendra Tiwari on Sunday came out with a new classification of the heinous crime - rape, saying that "rape has its nature and rape of a married woman is different."

When asked to comment on the incidents of rape in the state, Tiwari, while talking to media persons here, said: "Rape has got its nature. Rape of a minor is rape, but when you come across an incident where a middle-aged woman is raped, it is different."

The minister's comment comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is reeling under a spate of rape incidents including the killing of two and a half years old girl - Twinkle Sharma - in Aligarh over some financial dispute with her father. The main accused, Zahid, has been arrested by the police.

Referring to the recent arrest of a journalist for allegedly making 'objectionable' statements against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Tiwari said: "The journalists are responsible for what they disseminate in the form of news."

"Every media person should check the facts before publishing anything on social media. If the woman has any facts to prove her claims, let her show those proofs," he said.

A freelance journalist, Prashant Kanojia, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday for making certain 'objectionable comments' against Chief Minister Adityanath on social media and for 'spreading rumours.'

He had allegedly uploaded a video on Twitter in which a woman is heard making some claims about Adityanath. Kanojia had posted a comment with the video, that says "Ishq Chhupta Nahi Chhupane Se Yogi ji."

Kanojia has been booked Section 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form). (ANI)

