Rare breed of exotic birds seized from Aizawl

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 7 (ANI): At least 26 exotic birds were found by sleuths from BSF and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the general area of Khamrang on Saturday.

The birds seized are -- Whit Cockatoo (yellow crested), Crown Head, Pigeon, and Emu.

As per preliminary questioning, these birds were smuggled from Myanmar and were being taken to Kerala.

The market value of these birds is said to be worth Rs 28 lakhs.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation by sleuths of BSF and DRI, 26 exotic birds were found and rescued. Acting on an input, the ambush was laid in the late evening hours, on the approach road from Aizwal, in the general area of Khamrang. At about 2100 hrs, two suspected vehicles were stopped, an official statement said.

Eight people were later apprehended when they couldn't put satisfactory answers and papers for carrying 26 wooden boxes containing birds of rare species.

Four of the apprehended persons are from Kerala while the rest of them are from Mizoram. (ANI)

