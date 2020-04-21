Rate of Doubling of COVID19 cases in Haryana is nearly 2 weeks as against 7.5 days of country, says Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday claimed that with 56.7 percent recovery rate as against 16.38 percent of all India recovery rate of coronavirus cases, Haryana is moving fast towards normalcy.

"The rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana was doubling is 13.15 days as against 7.5 days of the national average," state Health Minister said.

"Tests per million of population in Haryana are 548 against 304 of National. Doubling of #COVID19 cases in Haryana is in 13.15 days against 7.5 days of all India," he tweeted.

Vij also stated that Haryana is moving at a fast pace towards normalcy.

"With 56.7 percents recovery rate against 16.38 percents of all India rate of #coronavirus cases Haryana is moving fast towards normalicy. There are 108 active #COVID19 patients as on today in #Haryana. Death rate in Haryana is 0.79% against 3.15 % of the country," he said.

Yesterday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that the rate at which the number of COVID-19cases in India was doubling in the last one week has slowed to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed. (ANI)