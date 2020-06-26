Rather than announcing programmes, govt should take measures to provide relief to people of UP: BSP

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that rather than announcing programmes, the government should take measures to provide relief to the people of the state.

"The Prime Minister has announced the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' to provide employment to the people of Uttar Pradesh, but let me say this that since the BJP government has been in power in Uttar Pradesh and the country, there have been a lot of programmes which have been announced, but none have been materialized. We have seen that people have suffered all through and they are living in misery," Bhadoria said.

"We have also seen the workers, who have returned to their home states, particularly Uttar Pradesh. This suffering is causing a lot of pain to the people of Uttar Pradesh. The government, rather than announcing programmes, should take measures which will provide relief to the people of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

About 1.25 crore migrant workers are expected to benefit from the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked him for taking up the initiative.

The Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20. (ANI)

