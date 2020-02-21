Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Internal rift within the Jharkhand unit of Congress party seems to be widening as its executive president Irfan Ansari has threatened to resign from his current post, objecting the inclusion of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's (JVM) expelled MLA Pradeep Yadav in the party.

The state Congress is facing strong non-cooperation within the party after it included two expelled MLAs of JVM -- Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirki. Yadav was expelled from the JVM for his anti-party activities.

In New Delhi, Irfan on Friday met Jharkhand Congress in-charge of RPN Singh and is now expected to meet party interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

However, Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey has claimed that everything is alright in the party and Ansari had some grievances which he has taken up with the party high command.



"Irfan is a complete Congressman. He has some feelings, which he shared with the party high command. He met RPN Singh in Delhi and will meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The high command will listen to his concerns" said Dubey.

"Sometimes politics takes such a turn where ideology takes opposite directions. Bandhu and Pradeep Yadav wished to join us. We have a process of joining through which we welcomed them. If it hurts the emotions of any party worker, it will be taken care of," he said.

After JVM chief Babulal Marandi joined hands with the BJP, Yadav and Bandhu decided to join the Congress. They joined the Congress party on February 17 in New Delhi. (ANI)